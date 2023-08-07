A screen displays the logo for Black Knight on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It turns out deal doubters can be won over, after all. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission agreed on Monday to drop a lawsuit against Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE.N) $11.7 billion acquisition of mortgage technology provider Black Knight (BKI.N). It took 15 months, two divestitures and an 11% price cut, but it’s at least a small sign that trustbusters are willing to concede sometimes.

ICE, as the New York Stock Exchange operator is known, said in May 2022 that it would snap up Black Knight for $13.1 billion. The problem: both companies sell software to housing lenders. ICE’s Encompass processes nearly half of originations in the United States, with Black Knight’s Empower in second place, according to the FTC. Where pricing is concerned, the situation is reversed; Black Knight’s Optimal Blue leads.

With competition hawk Lina Khan running the FTC, a fight seemed likely, to the point that ICE negotiated a provision that allowed it to walk away if things got too hairy. It used that leverage to discount the deal price when it agreed to offload Empower in March, days before the agency sued.

Such fixes used to be commonplace, typically negotiated with regulators to ensure they met a sufficient standard. Khan has said this “is not work that the agency should have to do,” recently sticking true to her word and opting to litigate instead of settle.

The approach has pushed companies to haggle with judges instead. For instance, insurer UnitedHealth (UNH.N), in a trial over its $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, persuaded a court to accept a divestiture. Merger authorities have blasted this “litigate the fix” strategy, but it is gaining traction.

Khan had a stronger hand against ICE than in other high-profile cases because it’s a relatively straightforward combination of head-to-head competitors. As such, the two sides had to give up plenty. After the FTC’s complaint pointed out that the Empower sale did not fix the overlap in pricing software, they agreed in July to sell Optimal Blue.

Ditching all that overlap is a major concession, especially considering that the price cut also suggests it was a big reason to merge in the first place. The FTC could have gone further still, having sounded ready to file a lawsuit. That it didn’t reflects a pragmatism that has not been evident of late. Given Khan’s recent court losses, however, perhaps ICE will represent just the start of the thaw.

CONTEXT NEWS

Intercontinental Exchange, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, said on Aug. 7 that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against the company’s $11.7 billion acquisition of Black Knight, which also provides technology services to mortgage lenders. The parties have now entered into settlement negotiations, with ICE agreeing not to close the transaction for 10 days.

ICE originally said on May 4, 2022, that it had agreed to buy Black Knight for $13.1 billion. The two sides renegotiated the price tag after divesting the seller’s Empower business in March to address antitrust concerns. They subsequently agreed to also sell Black Knight’s Optimal Blue to the same buyer, Canadian firm Constellation Software, in July.

