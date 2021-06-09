Icelandic bank’s rebirth is reassuringly prudent

Iceland's national flags flutter over the souvenir shop in Reykjavik, Iceland August 19, 2019.

Icelandic banking has an ominous history. The North Atlantic country’s three largest lenders, Kaupthing, Landsbanki and Glitnir, more than doubled their assets in 2004, and again in 2005, only to fail simultaneously in 2008. Íslandsbanki, a state-owned group constructed from the wreckage of Glitnir, is asking for rehabilitation with an initial public offering that values it at $1.2 billion. It’s reassuringly prudent – and cheap.

Chief Executive Birna Einarsdóttir can take much of the credit for Íslandsbanki’s restoration under government ownership, having taken charge in October 2008. The lender in which the state is selling a 35% chunk couldn’t be more different to Glitnir. Its funding mix looks safer, with largely domestic customer deposits accounting for over half of its liabilities. That ratio was roughly one-quarter for Glitnir in 2007, leaving it vulnerable as credit markets froze.

Íslandsbanki’s assets also seem reassuringly boring. Its $11.5 billion balance sheet is less than half as big as Glitnir’s in 2007, when Icelandic bank assets equalled to roughly 10 times the country’s GDP. Relatively humdrum mortgages make up about 37% of Íslandsbanki’s loans, with no single corporate sector accounting for more than 16% of total lending. That’s arguably an achievement in a concentrated economy where seafood and aluminium bring in half the country’s exports.

It’s also a far cry from the pre-crisis shenanigans. A 2010 parliamentary report found Iceland’s lenders frequently extended finance to preferred customers to buy bank shares. The investigators reckoned that at the time of the crash, one-fifth of total lending was to just six related parties, each of whom had at least a 10% interest in one of the big three banks.

The risks this time are more prosaic. A prolonged tourism slump could push up defaults in the retail and leisure sectors. The seafood industry, which includes fishing, could take a knock as oceans warm. That said, with capital equivalent to 13% of total assets – well above the 4%-5% typical for most European banks – it can weather a few setbacks.

The valuation is also more down to earth. The midpoint of Íslandsbanki’s IPO range is 0.8 times tangible book value, compared with trading multiples of 1.3 for local rival Arion Bank (ARION.IC) and 1.1 for Nordic peers. If investors can shrug off the past, Íslandsbanki’s reception should be anything but frosty.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Íslandsbanki on June 7 said it had received orders above the maximum number of offered shares for its scheduled listing.

- The state-owned Icelandic lender earlier on the same day unveiled a price range for its initial public offering of 71 to 79 Icelandic crowns, implying a market capitalisation of roughly 150 billion crowns ($1.2 billion).

- Iceland’s government is selling 35% of the bank, which is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Iceland exchange on June 22.