NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Illumina (ILMN.O), the $30 billion DNA sequencing company, lost 9% of its market value on Friday after reporting weak quarterly revenue. It blamed slow lab expansions, China’s pandemic and the strong dollar, but the problems look bigger.

Costs for sequencing a genome are declining rapidly, which historically has increased the appetite for Illumina’s gear. The dilemma is that rising demand may not outrun falling prices forever. Competition also may be making the problem worse. Whatever the reasons, expected sales growth for 2022 has fallen from about 15% to around 5%.

Striking a deal to buy Grail a year ago for $7 billion seemed a neat solution, as the cancer testing outfit benefits from falling sequencing costs. Illumina confidently completed the deal before receiving antitrust approval, however. And Europe could impose a fine of up to 10% of Illumina’s revenue and may even force it to unwind the acquisition read more . The company set aside $453 million for a potential penalty. Instead of solving its woes, Illumina’s quest for Grail may compound them. (By Robert Cyran)

