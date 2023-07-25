WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Economists have for months been warning about a U.S. recession and a jump in unemployment as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. Yet aggressive monetary policy so far appears to have succeeded in bringing down inflation without destroying growth - a surprising occurrence that economists have dubbed “immaculate disinflation." The challenge to decades of economic history and theory risks leaving Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in purgatory as they consider the next stage of their battle to rein in prices.

Since the beginning of the year, Wall Street experts have been predicting that the steep climb in U.S. interest rates - the central bank has lifted official borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since March 2022 - would tip the economy into a recession marked by widespread job losses. Both theory and past practice suggest that higher interest rates weigh on investment and consumption, crimping companies’ profit and forcing them to reduce hiring or lay off staff. Increased unemployment, in turn, limits the ability of workers to negotiate higher wages.

Yet this mechanism appears to have broken down. With the Fed funds rate at a 17-year high of 5.25%, unemployment of 3.6% is around the same level as before the pandemic, while GDP is growing at a healthy 2% a year. Yet inflation is falling: U.S. consumer prices only rose 3% year-on-year in June.

There are two main explanations for the U.S. economy’s robust performance. The first is that, although the Fed has raised rates and withdrawn money from the system by shrinking its balance sheet, monetary policy is still not that tight. After adjusting for inflation, the Fed funds rate only turned positive earlier this year and is currently around 0.5% according to economists at UBS – not enough to exert a powerful downward force on activity.

The second is that household and corporate balance sheets are in good shape. That is partly due to the $5 trillion in fiscal stimulus collectively unleashed by former president Donald Trump in 2020 and his successor Joe Biden the following year. Support in the form of relief checks and bolstered unemployment aid buoyed consumer spending, subsidized business investment and encouraged banks to lend. For example, households currently devote just 9% of their disposable income to servicing debt, a near-40-year low.

Economic strength tends to exert an upward pressure on prices. Yet U.S. consumer price inflation has been steadily falling from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022, and is now within a percentage point of the Fed’s 2% target.

Economists are struggling to explain this surprising confluence of factors. One theory is that the pandemic upended the normal economic cycle. Instead of a broad boom-and-bust rhythm, the United States instead experienced a wave of temporary inflation bursts. The first was driven by a surge in the demand for goods when locked-down consumers ordered products that were difficult to procure due to supply-chain snags. Then, as the economy reopened, people rushed to spend their savings on holidays, concerts and eating out, pushing up prices of services. As activity normalizes, inflation is coming down organically.

A second possibility is that the link between higher interest rates and job losses has broken down, partly because companies are “hoarding” labor as they anticipate the next upturn. It could also be that higher interest rates weigh on prices by pushing up borrowing costs and weakening financial markets, without requiring widespread layoffs.

For now, like the biblical conception it borrows its name from, immaculate disinflation is an article of faith. Believers have to discount the fact that the full force of tighter monetary policy is yet to be felt, or that further tightening by the central bank will force the labor market and the economy to crack.

Yet that uncertainty also places Fed policymakers in an uncomfortable limbo. Officials have so far erred on the side of raising rates too far rather than too little. Powell has drawn parallels between the current inflationary outbreak and the one the United States faced in the 1980s, when the central bank ultimately raised interest rates close to 20% to get prices under control. That episode followed 15 years of failed attempts to fight inflation, and the Fed can avoid such pain if it acts aggressively enough from the start, Powell said in an August 2022 speech.

There’s also no certainty that inflationary forces are receding. The “last mile to price stability may be the most challenging,” since the gains so far have come from healing supply chains and commodity costs falling back to earth, the Bank of International Settlements warned in June. Workers’ demands for salary bumps could kickstart a cycle of rising wages and reactive price hikes.

The latest hiring data suggests there’s plenty of room for the central bank to keep lifting rates. The United States has nearly 10 million job openings across the country, 3 million more than before the pandemic. Hiring, too, remains robust: the 209,000 increase in payrolls in June matches the pre-crisis monthly average.

The delayed effects of previous rate increases could still drag on hiring. But economic forecasters have wrongly anticipated layoffs and higher unemployment for much of the past year. The Fed itself has revised its 2023 projections throughout the year to feature lower joblessness, stronger growth and weaker headline inflation.

Markets certainly seem to be anticipating a benign scenario. Investors expect the Fed to raise rates on Wednesday, then pause its tightening campaign and start loosening policy as early as March 2024, according to derivatives prices tracked by Refinitiv. That suggests one less rate hike, and faster cuts, than the central bank’s officials projected in June.

Powell has frequently characterized policymakers’ meetings as “live,” and told reporters in press conferences that each rate decision depends on the latest economic developments. But so far, the signs point to this inflation fight having little in common with those of the past. Until disinflation becomes less immaculate, the central bank has the unholy problem of choosing between lessons from history and those of the last 12 months.

CONTEXT NEWS

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 3% in the 12 months through June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on July 12, down from the prior month’s rate of 4%, and closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 3.6% in June, the BLS announced on July 7. Fed officials have forecasted that the jobless rate will climb as high as 4.5% in 2024 as the central bank continues to fight inflation.

