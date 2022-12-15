













MUMBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s most highly valued banks may soon have a new challenger. The government is finally selling a controlling stake in one of 13 state-backed lenders. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (8316.T), Carlyle (CG.O) and Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) may each be eyeing some of the 61% stake on offer in $7 billion IDBI Bank (IDBI.NS), per reports by The Economic Times and Mint. Bidders will be betting private ownership can speed up this turnaround play’s transformation.

State banks are the dominant financiers for India’s highways, airports and power plants. Hit by a bad loan crisis seven years ago, they pivoted to consumer lending, but their privately-owned peers had already beaten them to the best customers. These latecomers’ share of outstanding loans fell to 55% in March 2022 from 70% in 2016, per Reserve Bank of India data.

A government committee first recommended consolidating lenders it controls in 1991. However, successive administrations held off, fearing political blowback in a country where the lure of public-sector jobs remains strong. Only in 2016 did Prime Minister Narendra Modi start merging them, shrinking the total from 27 to 12, excluding IDBI, which is technically classified as a private bank and has been a sale candidate for six years. Only four or five should be in government hands, Asia’s richest banker Uday Kotak, boss of Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS), told Breakingviews at Reuters Next last month.

Official dithering around selling IDBI may turn any deal into a win. It returned to profitability two years ago and its net bad loans are barely more than 1%. It’s still a work in progress, though. Its pretax margin of 26% for the 12 months to the end of March is just over half, and its 0.84% return on assets less than half, that of $80 billion ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS). That explains why IDBI trades at just 1.3 times its forward book value, per Refinitiv, compared with the roughly 3 times multiple sported by both ICICI and $110 billion HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS).

Indian banking is a crowded market, though, so IDBI’s new owners will need a strategy that helps it stand out. Its brand and technology platform also could do with an upgrade. Success would give rivals something to worry about – and hand the government a mandate to offload more lenders it has kept under its wing for too long.

CONTEXT NEWS

India on Dec. 14 extended the deadline to submit preliminary bids for the sale of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to Jan. 7 from Dec. 16. New Delhi intends to sell 30.48%; Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is almost entirely government-owned, will sell a 30.24% stake.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is one of five potential investors to have sought information from the Indian government about the sale of a 61% stake in IDBI Bank, The Economic Times reported on Nov. 29, citing unnamed sources.

Carlyle, Fairfax Financial and DBS Bank are considering bidding for at least 10% each in IDBI Bank, Mint reported on Nov. 7, citing unnamed sources. DBS’s Indian arm said reports of the bank’s interest in the transaction are unfounded, Mint added.

