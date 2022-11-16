













MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Every few years, bank bosses often ask themselves a question: is it worth having a business here? For some with overseas operations in India, the answer might soon be no.

India is bristling at the idea of foreign regulators inspecting its entities which settle trades in government bonds, foreign exchange and more. That has led to a surprise decision by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to stop recognising six major Indian clearing houses, a decision that will kick in from the end of April. The Bank of England is taking similar action.

It poses a huge potential disruption. While banks from Britain and Europe account for a tiny volume of domestic lending, they drive around one third of the trading volumes in India. Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and others will have to set aside more capital if they want to continue dealing with entities ESMA doesn’t recognise. Capital costs could soar by over 12 times, one European-based bank executive told Breakingviews.

The higher costs will make the services of European Union and British banks in India uncompetitive, prompting clients to switch to other foreign or domestic banks. It also will make it less attractive for those banks impacted to have an onshore business. Bosses of smaller foreign banks already complain in private that their returns in India are lousy. That’s why they are lobbying for a fix.

The ideal solution would be for Europe and India’s regulators to resolve their differences. The Reserve Bank of India, for example, could in theory strike a deal that sets boundaries on on-site visits, as Singapore has done. Either way, India’s decision to holdout with ESMA when other rising powers like China signed up, has left many bankers scratching their heads.

India’s position, and the self-confidence that it suggests, might come from the runaway success of some of its sophisticated home-grown payment and settlement systems. These include one that Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google has championed, and which is gaining acceptance with overseas regulators including in developed countries. Yet the standoff risks damaging India’s reputation rather than burnishing it.

Bigger banks might be able to handle the pain. Without a fix, smaller ones might consider quitting altogether. Take SocGen. It earns less than 1% of its global net banking income from India, based on SocGen’s local filings. Asia and Oceania accounted for just 6% of its top line in 2021. Bankers already fed up with the uncertainties of doing business in China, have a new reason to consider an Asian retreat.

Follow @ShritamaBose on Twitter

loading

CONTEXT NEWS

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Oct. 31 said it will stop recognising six major Indian clearing houses that settle securities markets trades. The decision will not apply until April 30, it added.

The clearing houses failed to meet the conditions for recognition under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation because cooperation agreements have not been finalised between ESMA and Indian regulators, ESMA said in a statement.

The Indian regulators include Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and International Financial Services Centres Authority, ESMA said.

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.