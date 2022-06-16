LONDON, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney (DIS.N) took half the viewing rights to the country’s top sport league which fetched $6.2 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate who won. They also discuss Boris Johnson's plan to rip up his EU exit deal and BlackRock’s (BLK.N) efforts to distribute voting rights.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.