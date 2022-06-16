1 minute read
Indian cricket, Brexit breakdown, BlackRock voting: podcast
LONDON, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney (DIS.N) took half the viewing rights to the country’s top sport league which fetched $6.2 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate who won. They also discuss Boris Johnson's plan to rip up his EU exit deal and BlackRock’s (BLK.N) efforts to distribute voting rights.
Editing by Amanda Gomez
