[1/2] A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A near three-fold jump in net profit did little to cheer State Bank of India (SBI.NS) investors. Shares in the country’s largest lender fell 3% on Friday after it reported new bad loans doubled to $926 million during the three months to June from the previous quarter.

Loans to farmers and small business owners account for much of that, Chairman Dinesh Khara said. Its main rival, $150 billion HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), last month blamed lower repayments in its crop-loan portfolio for a small uptick in gross non-performing assets. April to June is seasonally weak for farm credit, and Khara said some delinquent accounts have already bounced back.

Meanwhile, $52 billion Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) told analysts in July it is slowing down lending to rural consumers on risk concerns. And delinquencies are rising at credit-card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS), where a cohort of retail customers the company won in 2019 accounted for a fifth of last quarter’s bad loans.

Granted, overall delinquencies remain low: gross non-performing assets are just 2.76% of SBI’s portfolio, and less than half that at HDFC Bank. The fear is, as one executive told Breakingviews, that this is worsening as pandemic-era support schemes wind down and interest rates rise. (By Shritama Bose)

