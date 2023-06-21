MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The biggest merger in Indian corporate history has opened the door for private equity giant EQT (EQTAB.ST) to enter the country’s education finance market. As part of HDFC Bank’s (HDBK.NS) union with its parent, the latter will sell a 90% stake in HDFC Credila to a consortium consisting of the Swedish fund’s Asian unit, BPEA EQT, and local investor Chrys Capital.

The deal is touted as the largest ever PE buyout in the country’s financial sector and values Credila at roughly 101 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), or roughly 37 times earnings in the last financial year. To compare, consumer loan champion Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) trades on 38 times.

The target specalises in education financing for those looking to universities in the United States, the UK and Canada for higher education. The number of international students from India surged 68% last year, while education loans for that segment is forecast to hit $85 billion by 2024, up from the current $40 billion, according to Credila’s annual report.

The buyers will also inject 20 billion rupees into Credila, which should help give the company, already a market major, an edge over rivals including state-controlled banks and the Warburg Pincus-backed Avanse Financial Services. This is a private equity deal worth studying. (By Shritama Bose)

