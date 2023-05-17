













MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Clouds are gathering over the world’s third largest aviation market. India’s Go First has gone into bankruptcy – the country’s second airline to do so since 2019. Its subsequent public and messy spat with engine suppliers and lessors will have ripple effects across the industry and abroad.

A bonanza of cheap fuel between 2014 and 2018 helped Go, as well as competitors like $11 billion InterGlobe Aviation’s IndiGo (INGL.NS) and SpiceJet (SPJT.NS), to expand aggressively. Daily passenger traffic is soaring but financial stress is rising because of cutthroat competition, high taxes and airport charges, and other issues. Rebounding crude prices is hurting too. In 2019, one-time giant Jet Airways (JET.NS) shut up shop, following a price war. Aircraft emblazoned with both defunct companies’ logos are now grounded on Indian airstrips.

Go, the country’s third largest airline with a 7% market share, blames Raytheon Technologies-backed (RTX.N) Pratt & Whitney’s “faulty” engines. But the ultra-low cost carrier has posted three consecutive years of heavy losses and delayed listing plans. It owes some 65 billion rupees ($798 million) to financial creditors including the Central Bank of India (CBI.NS) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), and more to vendors and lessors. The sector’s debt including lease costs stood at $12 billion in the year to March 2023 – at par with overall revenue, per estimates by rating agency Icra.

Unhappy lessors are fighting back. A New Delhi tribunal has barred them from repossessing planes parked with Go, triggering a legal battle between the carrier and companies including Sumitomo-backed SMBC Aviation Capital. A global industry association, Aviation Working Group, has put India on a watchlist for violating global conventions on repossession of airplanes. That might raise lease premiums for other airlines to account for uncertainties around clawing back aircraft in the country.

All this threatens to pinch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitions to turn India into a global aviation hub. His administration is building 73 new airports and pushing homegrown carriers to grab share from Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) and Gulf rivals like Emirates and Qatar Airways on long-haul flights. More Indians will choose flights over trains and buses: official estimates expect traffic through the country’s six largest airports to more than double in the next five years.

Tata group-controlled Air India bought a record 470 new aircraft in March and IndiGo, which boasts a 57% share of the domestic market, is in talks for a 500-jet purchase. The trouble at Go may not put them off but it promises some extra turbulence ahead.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @ShritamaBose on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

India's Go Airlines, also known as Go First, said on May 15 it needed an emergency arbitration in its dispute with engine maker Pratt & Whitney to be enforced in Delaware to prevent it from going out of business, Reuters reported, citing court filings. Go had first approached a district court in Delaware to enforce an arbitration order made in Singapore in March, which ordered Pratt to assist the airline and to supply spare engines.

The carrier was granted bankruptcy protection on May 10 by a tribunal in New Delhi, which imposed a moratorium on the recovery of planes and other assets. The company blamed Pratt for its financial woes, arguing the U.S. firm supplied “faulty” engines and failed to replace them on time.

An Indian bankruptcy tribunal has reserved its judgment on a plea by aircraft lessors including Sumitomo-backed SMBC Aviation Capital to withdraw the moratorium granted to Go Airlines, local news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on May 15. It is likely to deliver its verdict on May 22, the report added.

Global aircraft leasing watchdog Aviation Working Group has put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook, saying it failed to comply with international aircraft repossession norms after Go First was granted bankruptcy protection, Reuters reported on May 12.

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.