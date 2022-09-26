A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. Indian bonds, shares and the rupee gained on Friday after a key government report on the economy was seen as calling for fiscal prudence and stable inflation, while also acknowledging risks to the growth outlook. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A bear market might be a good time to step onto the world stage. India’s sovereign debt is widely expected to be added to the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond index, tracked by some $220 billion of assets under management. It would be an overdue recognition of reforms in the world’s fifth-largest economy. Inflows may be muted at first, but that isn’t a long-term problem.

The $1 trillion sovereign debt market is similar size-wise to Brazil’s but isn’t included in major indices because of capital controls and trading barriers. Only one quarter of the issues are fully accessible to overseas buyers, though the number and value of issues they can buy is steadily increasing. Overall, foreigners own less than 2% of the sovereign market, compared to about 10% in China and over 20% in Indonesia, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley.

Inclusion might quickly shepherd over $20 billion of passive funds that track the benchmark, assuming India gets a 10% weighting, matching China and Indonesia. Its presence would also ease a concentration problem; around 70% of the benchmark is currently made up of just seven countries after Russia’s eviction earlier this year. Yet New Delhi has much to do if it wants those tracking the benchmark to take their full allocation.

India can’t do much about its diminishing relative returns, however. Its 10-year bonds are yielding about 7.4% and the differential with U.S. Treasuries has narrowed by about 130 basis points to 3.7 percentage points since February; consumer price inflation is 7%. The rupee is 9% weaker against the U.S. dollar this year, and foreign reserves have fallen almost $90 billion as the central bank defends the currency. Deficits persist in the fiscal and current accounts. Returns are further eroded by capital gains tax.

Improving access and reducing red tape will be key to luring active funds; such reforms in China helped convince foreign investors to put $350 billion into its government fixed-income market by September 2021. Whereas setting up a foreign portfolio account in India still obliges money managers to reveal arcane personal details, and successful trades require manually matching timestamps to the nearest minute, increasing the risk of transaction failure.

Inflows have picked up in anticipation of an announcement read more , though any actual inclusion might not kick in for a year or so. How much money follows, and the extent of benefits India captures from having an extra source of funding, is largely in its own hands.

India is expected to be added to JPMorgan’s key emerging market bond index this month, according to multiple analyst and media reports. Russia was removed from the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index earlier this year.

