India's brutal tech churn washes out Paytm

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s technology startups are being chewed up and spat out. Financial super-app Paytm shot to fame during a big banknote ban five years ago but is now struggling to sell read more its $2.5 billion initial public offering. Global investors haven’t lost their enthusiasm for red hot valuations in the giant emerging market, they are just being more discerning.

Despite winning big-name anchor investors including BlackRock (BLK.N) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s books are barely half-covered with just one day of bidding to go. Paytm’s $19 billion targeted valuation is almost 3 times the average multiple of Visa (V.N), Mastercard (MA.N) and Charles Schwab (SCHW.N).

Its mute reception is a contrast to the sparkling fortune of ex-investment banker Falguni Nayar’s online beauty shop Nykaa . Her $700 million offer was 82 times subscribed and enjoyed an 80% pop read more on its trading debut on Wednesday, valuing it at $13 billion. The family-run business’ success bests the runaway excitement food delivery giant Zomato (ZOMT.NS) enjoyed when it listed in July. Post surge, Nykaa – which ekes out a profit - trades on 40 times trailing sales and Zomato on 29 times.

Paytm’s problem is that its pitch as an all-in-one app, centred on payments, while offering everything from insurance to banking services to ticket sales, looks less unique than it once did. The rapid commoditisation of India’s payment sector, built on top of an open-access digital infrastructure, means profits can only come from other services. Its trove of licences read more look less valuable as others rush to offer regulated products too. Rivals have cropped up more quickly and easily than in other markets like China.

Loss-making Paytm might have had an easier time if it had listed earlier. Now its up against Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google Pay, Meta’s (FB.O) WhatsApp and Walmart’s (WMT.N) PhonePe. Even cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase-backed (COIN.O) CoinSwitch Kuber have emerged in these past few months as potential competitors read more , racking up young and financially inexperienced users at speed.

In comparison, Nykaa has no listed peers and looks like a takeover target for e-commerce giants. Zomato is losing money but it operates in a duopoly against Naspers-backed (NPNJn.J) Swiggy. Both have simpler business models too. Paytm may scrape through but its deal advisors and top backers, SoftBank’s (9984.T) Vision Fund and China’s Ant, may have misread the enthusiasm for Indian tech.

