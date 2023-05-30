India’s moment is obfuscated by its jobs deficit: podcast
MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The country is establishing itself on the global investment map. In this Exchange podcast, author and ex-IMF director Ashoka Mody talks about why executives should look at India’s underemployment problem instead of focusing on its 7% GDP growth as they size-up the opportunity.
