India’s Ola can bring cleaner rides to the masses

A woman shields her face from the sun as she rides her scooter in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016.

MUMBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ola is charging up India’s electrification push. An affiliate of the SoftBank-backed (9984.T) ride-sharing outfit launched the battery-powered S1 scooter on Sunday. It’s the first model to roll out of its Futurefactory, which the company says will eventually produce 10 million scooters a year – equivalent to 15% of global capacity. Ola Electric wants to make electric cars too.

The bold initiative led by Bhavish Aggarwal has the scale and design savvy to lead disruption. About 15 million two-wheelers were sold in India in the year to March, accounting for some 80% of all vehicles sold domestically. The S1’s high-tech features, including voice-controls and a sensor-based locking system, will appeal to the country’s young population.

Aggressive pricing will speed take up. The basic S1 will cost 99,999 rupees ($1,348), which compares favourably with the small but growing number of rival offerings. After factoring in government subsidies, it could be almost as attractive as the popular, traditional-powered Honda (7267.T) Activa too. Highly taxed retail fuel is another compelling financial reason for Indian commuters to go green . (By Una Galani)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Coupang loses investors on winding path to profit read more

Juicy Couture owner sees gold in Adidas castoff read more

Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round read more

Cineworld eyes U.S. meme-stock blockbuster read more

Surprise bidding war engulfs UK engineer read more

Editing by Robyn Mak and Sharon Lam