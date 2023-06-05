













LONDON, June 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indivior (INDV.L) is one step closer to becoming a takeover target. On Friday, the $3 billion maker of treatments for opioid addiction agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit involving dozens of U.S. states which accused the company of suppressing competition for its remedy Suboxone.

Litigation risks have weighed down Indivior in the years following the company’s spinoff from Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) in 2014. Yet a settlement over accusations it sought to prevent generic competition for Suboxone by launching similar versions of the drug with new patents sent its shares up over 10% on Monday. The group still has lawsuits to settle over the same charges with insurers and patients.

Those legal risks may be one reason why Indivior is valued at just 10 times 2024 earnings, compared with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Roche (ROG.S) which both trade on nearly 14 times, according to Refinitiv data. Such a big gap looks increasingly hard to justify. Indivior has around a 20% market share in treating opioid dependency, which has reached epidemic levels in the U.S. Opioids accounted for 80,000 out of the 107,000 total overdose deaths in 2021, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. With its litigation risks easing, Indivior could soon lure larger cash rich pharmaceutical companies keen to access a market that is sadly showing no signs of decline. (By Aimee Donnellan)

