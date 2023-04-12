













WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The easy half of the U.S. inflation fight is over. Price growth is now fueled more by non-essentials, like air fares and new cars, than food and energy. That’s a problem, since those core prices are historically less volatile and therefore less likely to drop. As costs edge higher, Americans will probably have to endure a longer, and more expensive, inflation battle.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% between February and March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. Core prices, however, gained 0.4%. Core inflation is now outpacing broader CPI by the widest margin since the pandemic began, signaling those sticky prices that rarely drop are playing a bigger part in keeping inflation high.

Much of the recent inflation cooldown came from tumbling energy prices. Those drops have since eased, and price pressures are now coming from more stubborn sources. High core inflation means the Federal Reserve will probably raise rates again next month, making money even more expensive for households and businesses. The United States may be beating back inflation, but the rapid progress seen last year is turning into a slow and painful crawl. (By Ben Winck)

