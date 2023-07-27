Inflation dip puts central bankers in a pickle: podcast
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve and ECB once again hiked interest rates. Yet US price rises are easing with few signs of economic pain. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how this phenomenon, dubbed ‘immaculate disinflation’, complicates what policymakers do next.
