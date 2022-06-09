LONDON, June 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Interest rates across the developed world look set to remain below the level of inflation for years to come. This prolonged bout of financial repression should help pay down the excessive debts that have accumulated in recent decades. But domestic savers will pay this inflation tax unless they can take their capital abroad to traditional currency safe havens, such as Switzerland. This time, emerging-market currencies may play an unlikely role in protecting investors against the ravages of inflation.

During the 1970s, interest rates in Europe and the United States trailed the annual increase in the price level. The foreign exchange markets rewarded countries with the soundest monetary policies. The best-performing currencies in that era – the Swiss franc and Deutschmark – were issued by countries with relatively stable prices. Inflation-ravaged Britain, by comparison, saw the pound slide.

History appears to be repeating itself. Once again, short-term interest rates across the developed world are failing to keep pace with inflation. Once again, the British pound is looking wobbly, having fallen by more than 7% against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the year. The Swiss franc has appreciated while the greenback has also put in a strong performance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The trouble is that both the Swiss and American currencies now look overvalued. At the start of this year, they ranked first and third, respectively, on The Economist’s Big Mac Index, which compares the price of McDonald’s hamburgers around the world and is widely used as a proxy for a currency’s fair value. Strong currencies have made the exports of Switzerland and the United States less competitive.

Monetary authorities won’t allow this process to continue indefinitely. In 1985, the United States arranged the international currency agreement, known as the Plaza Accord, to bring down the value of the dollar. During the last decade, the Swiss National Bank devoted a lot of effort to preventing the country’s currency from appreciating against the euro. Besides, the United States is not an obvious safe haven from financial repression. Its non-financial debt is close to an all-time high as a proportion of GDP, while the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate trails current U.S. inflation by a massive 7 percentage points.

Japan’s currency looks to be a potentially more interesting bet. Since the start of this year, the yen has fallen sharply against the dollar as the Bank of Japan hasn’t yet followed its developed-market peers in tightening monetary policy. However, investors may be overreacting to small relative movements in nominal interest rates. Over the long run, real interest rates are what matter. Here Japan has an advantage: its inflation rate is close to 2%, while the central bank’s short-term interest rate is minus 0.1%. That means that real short-term rates are far less negative than in the United States. The Japanese bond market’s inflation expectations over the next decade are also somewhat lower than in the United States.

Nor is the yen overvalued. According to Japan expert Peter Tasker, the trade-weighted value of the yen has fallen by more than half in real terms from its peak in 1995, making Japanese exports highly competitive. This gives the yen room to appreciate before the authorities intervene. Still, given Japan’s level of public sector debt – the world’s highest at over 220% of GDP – the Bank of Japan may have trouble hiking rates aggressively if inflation takes hold.

The term financial repression was originally coined in the 1970s to describe the habit of authorities across much of the developing world of keeping interest rates well below inflation. Stanford economist Ronald McKinnon associated financial repression with the state control of credit, the discouragement of personal savings and lacklustre economic growth. Now the developed and developing world are trading places.

As the West embraces financial repression, central bankers in emerging markets appear more aware of how easily confidence is lost in the battle against inflation. Look at Argentina’s most recent financial crisis in 2019, which was accompanied by soaring prices, a collapsing peso and sharply rising interest rates. This helps explain why central bankers in many emerging markets are responding much more vigorously to the return of inflation.

For instance, Brazil’s policy rate has risen from 2% early last year to 12.75% today – a figure slightly above the latest inflation print. As interest rates have climbed more steeply in emerging markets than elsewhere, the real yield on a basket of bonds issued by the major debt issuers - Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Indonesia - has reached a 15-year high relative to the post-inflation yield on U.S. Treasury bonds.

The currencies of these large emerging markets also appear relatively undervalued, having fallen by around 30% in the 10 years to the end of 2021. A Big Mac sold by McDonald’s in Jakarta costs a third as much as its equivalent in Zurich. Thanks to a marked improvement in export competitiveness, emerging markets are now enjoying their largest current account surpluses in 15 years, according to the International Monetary Fund.

It’s widely assumed that emerging-market currencies underperform when the United States tightens monetary policy. That was the case in the mid-1990s and during the more recent “taper tantrum” of 2013. But in the early years of this century, emerging-market currencies performed well even as the Fed raised rates. This year, their currencies have rallied even as the U.S. central bank has hiked. Besides, emerging markets are now less dependent on overseas borrowing and are better able to fund their borrowing requirements in local markets.

Russia’s recent expulsion from the global financial markets is a grim reminder of the dangers of investing in emerging-market bonds. Turkey’s ongoing financial crisis reinforces this message. But in a world of financial repression, the game is to find what currency traders call the “least dirty shirt.” Emerging-market linen may not be spotless, but it’s a lot cleaner than some.

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Edward Chancellor’s “The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest” will be published by Penguin on July 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Streisand Neto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.