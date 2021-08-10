Breakingviews
Inflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The ingredients in ingredients are becoming pricier. On Tuesday, Dutch flavourings and preservatives maker Corbion’s (CORB.AS) shares fell as much as 9% after higher prices for freight and raw materials forced it to downgrade its 2021 EBITDA margin target from over 15% this year so far to as little as 13%.
The slump may have a read-across for British rival Tate & Lyle (TATE.L), which last month sold a controlling stake in its sweeteners business to private equity, leaving it, like Corbion, as a pure-play seller of ingredients that make food tastier and longer-lasting. Corbion’s shares have more than tripled since it pulled off a similar split in 2012.
The Dutch group’s stock was arguably a little rich. Before Tuesday’s decline, the group had been trading at a toppy 30 times 2022 earnings. The multiple has now fallen to 27 times. Tate & Lyle, however, still looks cheap, valued at just 13 times forward earnings. Its shareholders still have plenty to gain from the separation, but Chief Executive Nick Hampton may have to work a little harder. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
