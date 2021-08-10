Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Inflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split

2 minute read

Chili for sale are pictured at Senen traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 2, 2019.

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The ingredients in ingredients are becoming pricier. On Tuesday, Dutch flavourings and preservatives maker Corbion’s (CORB.AS) shares fell as much as 9% after higher prices for freight and raw materials forced it to downgrade its 2021 EBITDA margin target from over 15% this year so far to as little as 13%.

The slump may have a read-across for British rival Tate & Lyle (TATE.L), which last month sold a controlling stake in its sweeteners business to private equity, leaving it, like Corbion, as a pure-play seller of ingredients that make food tastier and longer-lasting. Corbion’s shares have more than tripled since it pulled off a similar split in 2012.

The Dutch group’s stock was arguably a little rich. Before Tuesday’s decline, the group had been trading at a toppy 30 times 2022 earnings. The multiple has now fallen to 27 times. Tate & Lyle, however, still looks cheap, valued at just 13 times forward earnings. Its shareholders still have plenty to gain from the separation, but Chief Executive Nick Hampton may have to work a little harder. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Amazon rolls well enough with the punches in India read more

Ex-SPAC combo doubles Golden Nugget money read more

Brookfield digs for returns in Texas read more

Macquarie goes fishing in UK water dregs read more

Delivery Hero diversifies its portfolio of rivals read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:50 AM UTCMasayoshi Son’s vision at odds with buyback hopes

Ever tried listening to one soundtrack online while another is playing? Investors tuned into SoftBank’s (9984.T) earnings presentation on Tuesday in the hope of strategies to address shares trading at roughly half of net asset value. Founder Masayoshi Son instead talked up portfolio companies in the group’s Vision Fund and the long-term potential of its artificial intelligence bets. One of those can probably fix the dual-audio issue. Investor patience will be harder to find.

BreakingviewsAmazon rolls well enough with the punches in India
BreakingviewsU.S. gamblers boost Entain’s hand in M&A poker
BreakingviewsInflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split
BreakingviewsSamsung boss parole sets high bar for dealmaking