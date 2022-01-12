Inflation will dent U.S. consumers’ rosy mood

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation will knock off U.S. consumers’ rose-colored glasses. Prices of goods and services rose 7% in December, the fastest annual pace in 40 years, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. The hit to their wallets has yet to puncture Americans’ optimism about the economy, but that could change in the coming year.

The latest inflation data caps a year of eye-popping price hikes. For example, gasoline prices surged throughout 2021, jumping by nearly 50% in December . The overall consumer price index increase follows a 6.8% year-over-year jump in November.

But Americans have so far remained upbeat, thanks to a tight labor market. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose again in December, this time above projections by economists surveyed by Reuters. That’s fueled spending: Holiday retail sales increased almost 11% in 2021 compared with 2019, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse.

Consumers may be able to take certain supply-chain related cost hikes read more in their stride. Used-vehicle prices were up about 37% in December from a year earlier, following similar increases throughout 2021 largely due to inventory crunches related to chip shortages.

But the rising cost of day-to-day living will become harder to ride out. Housing is especially troubling, up 4.1% in December. The median U.S. rent jumped by nearly 20% last year, according to Apartment List, and is expected to rise further in 2022 as people are pushed out of the housing market due to rising home values. Grocery prices were up 6.5% year-over-year in December, according to the Labor Department.

U.S. disposable personal income has also started to fall in the last several months as the effects of government stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits fade. The Omicron variant is also weighing on businesses and their customers. Price hikes are one more factor that could take the bloom off the rose for American consumers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. consumer price index rose 7% in December from a year earlier, the biggest 12-month jump since June 1982, the Labor Department said on Jan. 12. That was in line with expectations by economists surveyed by Reuters.

