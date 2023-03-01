













NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Instacart is facing a reckoning. The grocery delivery company’s valuation looks to be tumbling just as it prepares for an initial public offering. Based on peers, it could have incinerated $32 billion of value in the past two years. That might be painful, but failure to accept that new price tag could lead to a worse outcome.

The company led by Fidji Simo increased its revenue last year 39% to $2.5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. In some ways, that’s very promising. The pandemic accelerated growth for companies like Instacart, as people opted for food delivery services to avoid crowded stores and restaurants. But other companies that benefitted from lockdowns, like Peloton Interactive (PTON.O), have seen growth slow significantly. At least Instacart seems to have done enough to form a consumer habit.

There are two problems, though. The first is that Instacart may not yet have a viable business model. Though the numbers are somewhat scant, the company made some $100 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. Even if that were annualized, it would suggest margins are a slim 16%. That’s higher than DoorDash (DASH.N), but it’s possible when Instacart’s numbers become public, it will look worse.

Second, as a result of investors favoring profits and not growth, similar publicly-listed firms have seen their own valuations fall significantly. Two years ago, Instacart was worth some $39 billion. But DoorDash’s stock is off more than 70% over that time. A similar decline in Instacart’s value would suggest it is worth about $11 billion. Apply DoorDash’s enterprise value to 2022 sales multiple of 2.7 times revenue, and it’s around $7 billion.

Instacart insiders likely want their money back at some point, and employees with their payouts tied up in stock might be getting antsy. With private markets being more discerning, the public market could be the only outlet. So either Instacart faces a painful new price, or it doesn’t get the cash at all.

Instacart’s revenue rose 39% in 2022 to $2.5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal on Feb. 28, citing sources familiar with the matter. The grocery delivery company had positive net income and generated more than $100 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, the article said.

Instacart filed confidentially to go public with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year.

