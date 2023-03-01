













NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) decision to cut the list prices on its commonly prescribed insulins by 70% on Wednesday may help one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system look less like a carpet bazaar. But that helps Eli Lilly.

Pharmaceutical firms typically price drugs, but insurance companies and other middlemen who negotiate for a large number of people glean discounts. This negotiation creates a somewhat competitive market. If drug companies don’t play along, insurance companies will go elsewhere. The resulting discounts can be huge. The list price of Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) insulins rose 143% between 2012 and 2021, but the net price fell 54%.

The trouble is the market lacks transparency, which on the margin benefits insurers. Amgen (AMGN.O) offered an autoimmune disease drug earlier this year with two prices. The assumption is insurers will take the higher-priced version and pocket rebates.

American politicians have been pressuring drug companies to lower prices, and President Joe Biden welcomed the move. In theory, lower list prices mean everyone pays less out of pocket at the pharmacy. Also Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) control about 90% of the U.S. insulin market, and transparency works for everyone. If rivals play along, prices come down for the uninsured, but discounts might shrink. Small wonder why Eli Lilly’s stock was up on Wednesday. (By Robert Cyran)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

