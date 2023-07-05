LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global insurers are looking to re-write the rules to salvage their net-zero club. The once 30-strong U.N.-backed Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) unveiled ambitious decarbonisation targets in January, but now has only 12 companies left, including Italy’s Generali (GASI.MI) and Britain’s Aviva (AV.L). The likes of Allianz (ALVG.DE), AXA (AXAF.PA) and Tokio Marine (8766.T) fled in May soon after attorneys general from 23 Republican-run U.S. states threatened legal action over possible breaches to U.S. antitrust laws. European countries’ pivot towards fossil fuels after the Ukraine war may also have made the scheme, part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), less appealing.

To stem the exodus, the remaining members are looking to scrap some of the goals they set in January, including a six-month deadline to publish greenhouse gas emissions targets, Reuters reported. As a result, the club may effectively allow insurers to postpone that deadline. The hope is remorseful ex-members will eventually re-join. But the move may simply raise more questions around NZIA’s raison d’être: insurers may be better off simply publishing their own path to decarbonisation. Those who have left the group can use NZIA’s weakness to tout their own green credentials. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

