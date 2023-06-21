NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intel’s troubles are prompting a reexamination of what exactly belongs inside. After floating a portion of autonomous driving arm Mobileye Global (MBLY.O) last year, the $140 billion chipmaker has decided to sell 20% of IMS Nanofabrication to buyout shop Bain Capital in a deal that values the business at $4.3 billion. The cash will come in handy for the company whose “Intel Inside” campaign is part of marketing lore, but the benefits of putting the subsidiary on a path to a standalone future are bigger.

IMS dominates a specialized niche of semiconductor manufacturing, making laser-based tools that construct masks used to etch complex patterns on silicon-wafer circuitry. With Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (2330.TW), and others rushing to build plants, there’s plenty of business.

Intel’s own ambitious plans, including a recently unveiled $33 billion expansion in Germany, have opened it up to talking with outside investors. The IMS sum is small, but eventual independence might lead to additional capital to help accelerate chip development and encourage rivals to remain customers. Mobileye is now valued at 33 times estimated EBITDA for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv, 2.5 higher than its parent company’s multiple. IMS might benefit similarly from being outside Intel. (By Robert Cyran)

