Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Invesco wins battle, and half the war, at Zee

2 minute read

A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo - RC2X8T9FIT6V

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MUMBAI, March 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After winning an Indian court battle to uphold its right to call a shareholder vote at broadcaster Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS), Invesco (IVZ.N) has decided against wielding its 18% stake to hold a ballot. Originally, the U.S. fund manager wanted to oust boss Punit Goenka. That’s now redundant after Zee agreed to a $7 billion merger with Sony Pictures Networks India that will rejig the board and help to check the influence of the media tycoon. Invesco did well to get this far. Stepping back increases the chance the Sony deal to create a media powerhouse will get completed.

A first-time activist, Invesco’s initial intervention was clumsy, coming only after its push for an alternative union with part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) failed. Zee rejected the fund’s demands, taking the standoff into court for an important wider test of shareholder rights. A 17% jump in Zee shares on Thursday underscores relief all around that Invesco is ready to stand down; overall the stock is 63% above its undisturbed price from September. A solid result for Indian corporate governance, and not bad for Invesco. (By Una Galani)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Renault’s Russian retreat is a reality check read more

Tencent exposes tech’s regulatory blind spots read more

Wall Street blowout helps New York bounce back read more

Saipem’s rescue offers Eni risky payback read more

Sycamore can relieve Ted Baker from its misery read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters