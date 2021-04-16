Ireland’s bank exodus could presage similar moves across Europe. Belgium’s KBC (KBC.BR) is planning to flog around 8.9 billion euros of assets to Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I). NatWest (NWG.L) has pulled the plug on Ulster Bank. High costs and paltry profits mean other lenders like ING (INGA.AS) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) should also pull back from far-flung markets.

KBC, only one of four remaining high-street banks in Ireland, on Friday announced its exit plans. Shares in Bank of Ireland, which may buy most of the assets and already controls one-quarter of the mortgage market, rose 5% on the news. It follows a similar recent move by NatWest, which is winding down Ulster Bank. The division’s boss Jane Howard has blamed negative interest rates, competition from budding upstarts and the heavy costs associated with maintaining a local IT infrastructure for mobile banking.

Ireland is a tough market. Overexuberant lending and a weak financial regulator in the leadup to the 2008 financial crisis forced the state to spend 64 billion euros bailing out its banks, including two dominant players Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland. Regulators have since introduced some of the strictest mortgage-lending criteria in Europe, including minimum 20% deposits for second-time buyers and prohibitions on lending more than 3.5 times a borrower’s gross annual income. Those measures make it difficult for subscale banks like KBC to grow their loan books and take on the AIB-BoI duopoly.

Yet the picture is not so different in other European markets. Most have a few dominant local players and a raft of country-specific regulations on everything from consumer protection to financial stability. With low rates simultaneously crimping lending margins, and reducing the appeal of gathering more deposits, it makes little sense to hang on to subscale businesses in far-flung markets. ING’s local units in its so-called “challenger countries” like Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic and France might be another candidate for the chop. Meanwhile BNP has operations everywhere from Portugal to Poland. Even global mega-bank Citigroup (C.N) recently announced plans to offload some foreign consumer businesses.

Euro zone banks will on average earn a meagre 7.1% return on tangible equity next year, using median Refinitiv estimates. Sprawling retail operations are not helping. Their retrenchment will spread beyond Ireland.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Belgium’s KBC is set to leave the Irish market, after it entered an agreement with Bank of Ireland on April 16 to explore the sale of most of its local unit’s assets.

- The move comes just weeks after NatWest announced that it was winding down its Ulster Bank business in the country.

- The transaction would see Ireland's largest lender by assets acquire most of KBC Ireland’s performing loan assets and liabilities. The deal remains subject to due diligence, further negotiation and agreement of final terms, the two banks said.

- KBC is also reviewing its options to divest its non-performing mortgage loan portfolio, which is not part of the agreement with Bank of Ireland, it said.

- KBC shares were up 2% at 62.52 euros by 0827 GMT on April 16. Bank of Ireland shares were up 6.2% at 4.30 euros.

