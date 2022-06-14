MILAN, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A decade ago, Italy’s government debt crisis threatened to drag down the country’s banks. Today, lenders have shrunk their holdings of state-issued bonds, cut dud loans, and built up their capital buffers. Yet, as the European Central Bank moves to end bond purchases, the pressure to load up on sovereign bonds will mount again.

Nervousness about Italian government debt is spilling over into domestic banks. Yields on 10-year Italian sovereign bonds rose above 4% on Monday, the highest level since the end of 2013, while the difference in yields with equivalent German Bunds surpassed 240 basis points, its widest in two years. The move, triggered by expectations of higher interest rates in the euro zone, prompted investors to ditch Italian banking shares. The FTSE Italia All-Share Banks Index fell 3%.

Some of the concerns look misplaced. Italian lenders like Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and Unicredit (CRDI.MI) have worked hard to escape the “doom loop” whereby lenders become vulnerable through their exposure to heavily indebted governments. Holdings of Italian sovereign debt by the country’s banks stood at 6.6% of total assets in March, nearly half the proportion at the start of 2015, according to data compiled by Citi.

Italian lenders have also managed to kick their bad loan habit. Soured credits collectively stand at 17 billion euros after provisions, accounting for less than 1% of total bank loans. And lenders are better capitalised. UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) have common equity Tier 1 capital buffers of more than 4.5 percentage points above the minimum required by regulators. That should help them cushion the blow from widening sovereign debt yields: Citi reckons that each 100 basis points increase in Italian sovereign yields above German Bunds consumes 20 basis points of capital.

Stock market valuations partly reflect that margin of safety: Intesa and Mediobanca trade at a multiple of tangible book value which is roughly double the levels when former ECB boss Mario Draghi tackled the euro zone crisis with his famous “whatever it takes” pledge in 2012.

Yet progress can go into reverse. Foreign investors have started to trim their holdings of Italian bonds before the ECB ends net asset purchases in July. Italian banks, and their investors, may resist buying. Yet, political pressure, combined with the lure of higher yields, means the temptation to be dragged back into buying more state bonds will inevitably get stronger.

The yield on Italian 10-year sovereign bonds rose above 4% on June 13, its highest since the end of 2013. The spread between the Italian sovereign benchmark and its German equivalent surpassed 240 basis points, the widest since May 2020.

Italian banks collectively held 407 billion euros of domestic sovereign bonds at the end of March, according to data from Italian banking association ABI. This represented 6.6% of total assets at the end of March, sharply down from nearly 11% at the start of 2015, according to Citi.

Italian banks collectively had 16.9 billion euros of net non-performing loans at the end of March, equivalent to 0.96% of total loans. This compares to a peak of 88.8 billion euros of net non-performing loans in November 2015.

