Italian defence IPO faces choppier waters

A soldier fires a machine gun off the coast of Ashdod, Israel, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) may be relaunching its DRS unit onto U.S. public markets at a tricky time. A listing could happen this month or next, Reuters reported on Monday . Boss Alessandro Profumo’s previous attempt to sell a 22% stake in the naval systems and satellite communication division foundered in March despite booming equity markets read more . The proposed valuation – $3.2 billion at the top of its price range – was arguably too aggressive for some investors.

DRS’s solid first half provides some reassurance. And despite the botched U.S. retreat from Afghanistan, tensions in the South China Sea and other hot geopolitical spots remain. But market conditions have hardly improved since March, with concerns about rising inflation and a Chinese real estate crisis clouding the outlook. The U.S. initial public offering market is also overcrowded. To woo investors now, Leonardo may have to trim its price sights. (By Lisa Jucca)

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

