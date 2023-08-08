Italy's Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini attends the upper house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote for the new government, in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As summer surprises go, the one Matteo Salvini sprung on Italy’s banking sector on Monday evening was as unwelcome as they get. In a late-night press conference, Italy’s deputy prime minister announced a windfall levy on lenders’ profits to help pay for cheaper mortgages and income tax cuts. The government argues banks have profited from tighter monetary policy by raising the interest rates they charge on loans much faster than what they pay for customers’ deposits.

Details are fuzzy but it looks like the 40% tax will apply where yearly growth in net interest income – the amount banks earn from lending minus what they pay depositors - exceeded 3% in 2022 and 6% in 2023. The government is looking to raise less than 3 billion euros from the tax, Reuters reported citing sources close to the matter.

The government stressed the new levy, which echoes similar taxes in Spain and Hungary, would only apply in 2023. The stock market took a dimmer view. Shares in Italy’s two largest banks – Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) – dropped more than 5% in morning trading. Include medium-sized players like Bper Banca (EMII.MI), Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), and Salvini’s announcement wiped out more than 6.5 billion euros of market value. That’s more than twice the proceeds the government is targeting. Like many other “one-off” taxes, investors fear this levy may have staying power. (By Francesco Guerrera)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Siemens Energy’s flop puts brakes on green race read more

Saudi’s swelling fund has scope for foreign binge read more

Indian lenders’ earnings get credit reality check read more

Coinbase dangerously raises the stakes read more

Maersk has ways to grow again despite headwinds read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Streisand Neto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.