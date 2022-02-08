Italy’s chip player Technoprobe defies market drop
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s Technoprobe is challenging choppy markets. Falling technology sector valuations have made investors nervous about new stock market listings read more . That’s not discouraging Chair Cristiano Crippa, who is seeking an equity valuation of up to 3.8 billion euros in a Milan listing next week. The group is one of the few large makers of devices that use thousands of tiny needles to test microchips’ soundness. That’s a sweet spot: Europe wants to pump 50 billion euros into the sector to host 20% of global chip production by 2030.
So far, Technoprobe’s bet seems to pay off. Its offer was fully covered on Monday read more , ahead of book closure. Sensible valuations are helping. At the top of the IPO range, and including 140 million euros of estimated net cash, the company’s enterprise value is nearly 18 times EBITDA of perhaps 200 million euros next year, Breakingviews calculations show. That’s a premium versus the 15.2 times of listed competitor FormFactor (FORM.O), but it reflects an EBITDA margin of 45%, twice that of its U.S. rival. Investors’ response implies confidence that the chip boom will continue. (By Lisa Jucca)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Neil Young strokes boomers’ hearts of gold read more
Bank rebuke points to Asia’s digital ambitions read more
China biotech has moving U.S. target on the back read more
Wizz investor picks odd time to side with workers read more
Luxury e-tailer sails into Aussie-China trade war read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.