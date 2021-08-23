Italy’s Fincantieri flags bigger defence ambition

A soldier loads a machine gun off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

MILAN, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fincantieri (FCT.MI) is seeking to grow where it counts. The 1.2 billion euro Italian shipbuilder is talking to 3.9 billion euro defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) about a possible acquisition of its OTO Melara unit, which makes naval guns, Reuters reported on Saturday read more . Expanding its capabilities beyond traditional shipbuilding might give Fincantieri greater negotiating power in defence contracts. After the impact of Covid-19 on building cruise ships, Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono needs all the help he can get.

Leonardo does not disclose OTO Melara’s figures. But defence analysts reckon its revenue could be around 500 million euros. If the unit traded on the 0.6 times sales multiple that both Fincantieri and Leonardo enjoy, and Bono was prepared to pay a 30% premium, his target would have an enterprise value of 390 million euros. Leonardo boss Alessandro Profumo’s naval segment is more marginal than the group’s flagship aerospace business. Yet past frictions between the two Italian players mean a deal may not be plain sailing. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Antipodean petrol deal runs low on fuel read more

Salmon producers caught in feeding frenzy read more

M&S turnaround wards off buyout vultures read more

Sydney Airport fails to upgrade buyout defence read more

Robinhood users’ diamond hands read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic