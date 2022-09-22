1 minute read
Italy’s first female leader, Amazon’s monopoly: podcast
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is favourite to become prime minister after Sunday’s election. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how she will handle Rome’s debt, which is expected to reach 148% of GDP. And: the online retail giant’s antitrust battle.
