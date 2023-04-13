













LONDON, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In 2021, Enel (ENEI.MI) had the world at its feet. Thanks to early bets on wind and solar by Francesco Starace, chief executive since 2014, the Italian utility was worth $105 billion and it seemed all set to be a major winner from the energy transition. Fast-forward two years, and Starace has been ousted by the Italian government, Enel’s 24% shareholder, the group’s net debt has ballooned due to energy crisis troubles, and it’s now only worth $65 billion.

It’s possible Thursday’s 4% dip in Enel’s share price is an overreaction. The group remains the world’s largest private operator of renewable energy, and its goal for 75 gigawatts of green power capacity by 2025 leaves the targets of parvenus like BP (BP.L) in the dust. And even though Starace has been replaced by Flavio Cattaneo, who runs the Italo-NTV train group, with ex-Eni (ENI.MI) boss Paolo Scaroni as chair, they are both seasoned executives who will likely continue an existing plan to cut debt by selling non-core assets.

Even so, Enel might still be at a crossroads. If Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is serious about turning Italy into a gas hub, its leading utility may become more focused on that than a pre-existing objective to compete with other green stars like Spain’s $83 billion Iberdrola (IBE.MC) for renewable projects around the world. Given Scaroni’s background, it may even seem like a good idea to combine Enel with $53 billion Eni and create an inward-focused national champion rather than a global net zero star. That may make Enel less appealing to international investors than once seemed likely. (By George Hay and Pamela Barbaglia)

