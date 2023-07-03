MILAN, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s most gripping corporate soap opera has entered a new chapter. Delfin, the holding company of the family of late eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, won regulatory approval to raise its stake in Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) above its current holding of about 10%. Theoretically, that paves the way for Delfin, which already owns 20% in investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), to purchase up to 20% in the 30 billion euro top Italian insurer. The prospect got investors excited, lifting shares 5% on Monday. Yet the enthusiasm could be premature.

The affair started back in 2019, when Del Vecchio began to accumulate shares in Mediobanca – the biggest shareholder in Generali with 13% – while also criticising the strategies of both the lender and the insurer. The saga also involved a failed attempt by a broader anti-Mediobanca coalition to replace Generali CEO Philippe Donnet last year, but seemed to quiet down after Del Vecchio passed away in June 2022. Despite the market rally, there is no sign that the Del Vecchio clan wants to increase its Generali presence right now. The regulator’s green light was a technical development triggered by a share buyback. More importantly, adding 10% would require a 3 billion euro investment, more than three times the annual dividends Delfin expects to get from its investments this year. The family could nonetheless still increase its bet at some point in the future, but the next Generali plot twist may take time to materialise. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China plays it safe with new central bank chief read more

KKR wins $2 bln bidding war the old-fashioned way read more

US threat gives ASML new headache on China exports read more

Meituan's insider AI deal does not compute read more

Consumers crack open IPO door read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.