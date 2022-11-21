













MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rightist Italian premier Giorgia Meloni will avoid a fiscal row with Brussels. Her first ever draft budget, to be discussed on Monday, targets a deficit of 4.5% of GDP in 2023. This is above the traditional 3% EU deficit cap. But with EU fiscal rules suspended since the pandemic and at just 1 percentage point above what predecessor Mario Draghi had earmarked, Meloni’s budget plans don’t look too aggressive for the high-debt country. That should keep the spread between Italian and German 10-year government bonds close to the current 190 basis points, well below euro zone crisis peaks.

The bulk of Italy’s extra borrowing will go to fight the energy crisis, which has cost Rome 75 billion euros this year. There is also a sprinkling of electoral gifts. These will likely include the extension of an existing 15% flat tax to self-employed workers earning up to 85,000 euros annually, an early retirement scheme that may affect just 48,000 workers and respite for small tax evaders, Corriere della Sera says. Both measures are nowhere near the outlandish promises Meloni and her allies made before the elections. Rome will also limit the budget impact by cutting a popular welfare scheme by perhaps 1 billion euros and by extending a windfall tax for energy companies. Meloni appears to have learnt that challenging markets, like the UK did in September, is unwise. (By Lisa Jucca)

