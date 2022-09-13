A flag of Italy and a flag of the European Union flutter in Rome, Italy, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A rightist coalition is poised to win Italian general elections this month. In this week’s Exchange podcast Muzinich’s Fabrizio Pagani discusses the next executive’s immediate economic challenges. These include coping with an energy crisis, high public debt and a bailed-out bank.

