Italy’s next government has tricky to-do list: podcast
MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A rightist coalition is poised to win Italian general elections this month. In this week’s Exchange podcast Muzinich’s Fabrizio Pagani discusses the next executive’s immediate economic challenges. These include coping with an energy crisis, high public debt and a bailed-out bank.
