Italy’s Saipem largely fails investor test
MILAN, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saipem (SPMI.MI) Chief Executive Francesco Caio has more to do to repair investor trust. Shareholders in the struggling Italian energy services group agreed to fund just 1.4 billion euros read more in a life-saving 2 billion euros cash call. Factoring in 200 million euros from an unexercised rights auction, banks underwriting the jumbo issue including BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Citigroup have to buy at least 400 million euros worth of Saipem shares, or about 20% of the amount sought. That’s proportionally a worse outcome than a 3.5 billion euros cash call in 2016, which left underwriters with a 12% rump.
The banks do get 51 million euros of fees, and won’t lose out if they gradually sell shares at Saipem’s current 1.2 euro stock price. Yet the outcome shows a sizeable portion of market participants remained sceptical. That’s understandable: after burning through its previous cash call, Saipem shocked investors with a January profit warning that brought it on the brink of collapse. Tapping investors for money read more while inflation and a gas crisis roiled markets also reeked of desperation. With cash now in his hands, Caio has one last chance to prove his company is finally on the right path. (By Lisa Jucca)
