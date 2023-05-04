













MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ping An Insurance (601318.SS), (2318.HK) will soon be left with just two good options at HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK): sell up or calm down. The Chinese company's push to split up the $150 billion lender is going nowhere. Sticking around as a noisy unhappy owner with an 8% stake, though, risks hurting itself, HSBC and maybe even Hong Kong.

A vote on Friday at HSBC’s annual meeting will test whether Ping An has garnered much support for its stance. The insurer is backing a resolution proposed by a group of disgruntled Hong Kong-based retail investors calling for the bank to conduct a strategic review every quarter to assess, among other things, whether to spin off its Asian businesses. A second resolution from the group wants the pre-Covid dividend reinstated and paid at not less than that level each year.

Chances are both resolutions will pick up some votes, the latter especially from retail shareholders who globally between them own about one-third of the bank. It’s highly unlikely either will pass though as that requires approval from 75% of those cast.

The dissent will be amplified because not all shareholders bother to vote. More pertinent is how big a protest vote comes in beyond Ping An’s own. If any large institutional investment houses join the Chinese group, it will be a blow to HSBC boss Noel Quinn.

But even that should prove difficult. First, the major proxy advisory firms and credible analysts have come out against dismembering the bank and subjecting its strategy to frequent second-guessing. Second, Quinn’s team has stress-tested Ping An’s ideas, found them wanting and likely to destroy shareholder value, crosschecked its results with advisers Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Robey Warshaw and triple-checked its assumptions with an auditor.

Quinn has just added more heft to the bank’s defence, too. On Tuesday the bank reported a stunning 19.3% annualised return on tangible equity for the first quarter, a result on par with top Asian lenders like Singapore’s DBS (DBSM.SI) and well above the single-digit returns HSBC shareholders are used to.

It sends a strong message: letting Quinn get on with his turnaround, including disposing of low-returning businesses in Canada and Europe, is working. And it’s a faster and safer way to improve shareholder returns than trying to execute a radical restructuring over multiple years that many regulators around the world will want a say on too.

Ping An’s best option is to peacefully reap the benefits of Quinn’s work, and to rejoin the fray if he can’t sustain the improved performance. That might address one of the root problems in the standoff: the bank’s total return to shareholders has lagged the Chinese insurer’s Hong Kong and mainland China stock since 2015, the year it initially bought into the bank.

Reuters Graphics

Failing that, exiting HSBC would be the best outcome. It’s unusual for this industry to attract pushy shareholders; banks are too regulated for agitators to have much of an impact in the United States, for example. Ping An says it is a long-term active investor and not an activist, but its demands prompted an extraordinary 1,300-word response from HSBC last month.

There are broader issues to consider, too. HSBC is well capitalised today but it can be dangerous for any large systemically important global bank to have an unhappy shareholder, especially if investors ever felt that were any block to raising funds: It took one negative comment from Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) to force a state-sponsored rescue of fragile Credit Suisse.

Another negative side effect of the standoff is the impact on Hong Kong. Ping An may be acting independently but its turn on the hub’s biggest bank feeds into widespread fears that China’s increasing influence on the city will undermine its status as a global financial centre.

Ultimately, though, the battle comes down to a fundamental disagreement between Ping An and HSBC about what the bank should be: an Asian one or a global one. That leaves little room for compromise, especially now that HSBC has a stronger hand on the valuation argument. If Ping An wants to own a regionally focused lender, there are plenty others for it to choose from.

CONTEXT NEWS

HSBC will hold its annual general meeting for shareholders on May 5.

