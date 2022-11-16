













NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump tried to juice U.S. economic growth by enacting massive tax cuts and championing lower interest rates. Repeating that program would extend the country’s painful fight against inflation. As he sets his sights again on the White House, the country is turning its back on Trumponomics.

Trump said on Tuesday he wants to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024. With inflation raging and economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipating a recession next year, he will have plenty of ammunition for a campaign.

Although Trump’s future economic policy is unclear, his previous approach conflicts with the austerity needed to cool rising prices. While he was president, he fought for legislation such as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a measure that reduced income taxes on the rich and which is set to cost the United States $1.5 trillion by 2038, according to the Congressional Budget Office. He also pumped $3.8 trillion into the economy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It helped expand the national deficit by nearly $7.8 trillion under his watch.

Nevertheless, enacting similar measures now would be tempting. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been jacking up interest rates in hopes of weakening demand and easing the climb in prices. And Trump doesn't have a great track record for leaving the central bank alone. He repeatedly clashed with its independence during his term, claiming Chair Jerome Powell "really slowed us down" despite the economy growing at a historically robust 2.2% pace. Trump went as far as to say he had "the right to demote” Powell.

Plus, investors have rejected policymaking that favors high spending and low taxes. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss proposed tax cuts for Britain's top earners and homebuyers in a mini-budget revealed in September, posing the policy as a way to spur growth. The British pound tumbled to a record low against the dollar amid fears the proposal would balloon the deficit and worsen inflation.

During Trump’s term, annual inflation averaged just 1.9%, but it's now running at 7.7% year-over-year. If reelected, the former president would either have to let the Fed curb inflation, hitting the economy, or work against the central bank, which is now being much more proactive. Neither approach suits the Trump playbook.

CONTEXT NEWS

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will run in the 2024 presidential election. The announcement comes just one week after the midterm elections and kicks off a battle among Republicans to unseat President Joe Biden.

Prices across the United States rose 7.7% in the year through September, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Nov. 10. The latest data shows overall inflation easing slightly from summer highs, but the pace remains well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Surging inflation prompted the Fed to start raising interest rates in March to cool demand and slow price growth.

