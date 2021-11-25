Jamie Dimon will eat more crow after Thanksgiving
MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jamie Dimon is eating crow for Thanksgiving. After initially trying to emphasise that he was just kidding in his comments read more on Tuesday about the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial, JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) boss got serious.
First, he expressed regret and explained that he was focused on his bank’s “strength and longevity.” Then he followed up with a second statement read more on Wednesday that “it’s never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people” as it “can take away from constructive and thoughtful dialogue in society."
Needing two cracks at defusing the situation makes clear just how serious the situation is for JPMorgan. The damage control probably isn’t finished yet either. After spending years building its presence in China, there’s a risk for the bank that Beijing takes offence and insidiously slows its progress. That makes it all the more likely that even after the U.S. holiday is over, Dimon will keep reminding President Xi Jinping just how grateful he is. (By Antony Currie)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
China’s data centre sale sports debatable premium read more
TikTok’s China rival is coming out of obscurity read more
Chinese Tesla-wannabe flaunts speed and control read more
London SPAC party starts on more sober note read more
JPMorgan grows its market share in risky direction read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.