













HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japanese carmakers don’t offer much in the way of new technology. Nonetheless, Tokyo is sounding the alarm on U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan, via his Inflation Reduction Act, to offer credits for electric vehicles, officially noting it threatens Japanese carmakers in America, and will discourage investment. That’s fair.

The legislation demands that processes from mineral extraction to manufacturing happen onshore or in a country with a U.S. free-trade agreement – onerous requirements when supply chains for battery-powered vehicles are concentrated in China. South Korean and European stakeholders are complaining too.

For Japanese automakers, the transition was already daunting. Most of their sales are gas guzzlers or hybrids. For $180 billion Toyota Motor (7203.T), the world’s largest carmaker by sales, almost a quarter of its around 10 million car sales were in the United States in 2021: but the company delivered just 14,407 pure electric models worldwide that year.

A new three-page comment from the government on the credits mentions the word “allies” nine times and reminds Biden that Japanese car makers have been investing in the United States for more than 40 years. After Tokyo stood firm behind the United States in slapping financial sanctions against Russia this year, Washington highlighted the pair’s alignment. On clean credits, they are poles apart. (By Katrina Hamlin)

