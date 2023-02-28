













HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $12 billion triple initial public offering of the Japan Post Group by the government in 2015 was done in the name of economic efficiency. It has paid off less well for investors. After a brief rally, the collective market value of the three companies it comprises has declined from a peak of 18 trillion yen to below 10 trillion yen, per Datastream. Despite high dividend payouts, total returns have underperformed the Topix benchmark and the Refinitiv Japanese bank index by double digits.

There is more rationalisation work to do. The Ministry of Finance holds over a third of Japan Post Holdings (6178.T), which in turn retains big stakes in the banking and insurance units – although it has trimmed the latter to below 50%. The bank position is now being partly unwound to meet new minimum tradeable share rules. Japan Post Holdings plans to unload shares worth up to $9.3 billion, Reuters reported, reducing its stake to below 65%. Investors will only be offered a small discount of up to 4% because Japan Post Bank (7182.T) may buy back some of its own shares, and there is a possibility that major indexes will increase allotments, which could buoy prices.

It’s a huge deal in a rickety market but the prospect of interest rate normalisation could see more investment into domestic banks – Japan Post Bank shares have rallied this year alongside local peers. This deal will test how much nascent optimism there is about that prospect. (By Pete Sweeney)

