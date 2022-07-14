Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 28, 2020. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is an end of an economic era. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how his party’s success could bring about big spending. Also, the euro’s decline is a problem for central bank chief Christine Lagarde.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.