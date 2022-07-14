Japan’s post-Abe future, Europe’s currency problem: podcast
LONDON, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is an end of an economic era. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how his party’s success could bring about big spending. Also, the euro’s decline is a problem for central bank chief Christine Lagarde.
