Jay Powell embarks on difficult Goldilocks act

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jay Powell is facing the challenge of getting the temperature just right. The Federal Reserve boss is likely on Wednesday to signal that interest rates will start rising in March to curb inflation. The robust U.S. economy can cope with that, as well as the three other hikes that investors expect him to deliver before the end of this year, but perhaps not too much more.

Powell has for months been dogged by criticisms that the central bank is late in acting to rein in inflation, which is at a four-decade high of 7% read more . He and other rate-setters have, however, increasingly clearly signalled that policy will be tightened soon. Investors have already moved on. Asset price gyrations over the past week are partly due to concerns that the Fed will have to deliver more rate rises this year than policymakers had previously anticipated to tackle price pressures.

The Fed rate-setting committee’s median expectation in December was for three quarter-point hikes in 2022. Investors think rates could rise by more than that. Money market prices imply that there’s a two-thirds probability of the target range for the federal funds rate rising to at least 1% to 1.25% by the end of the year, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

If so, the economy can cope. GDP growth will slow from last year’s red-hot pace but is still going to be strong: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast expansion of 4% this year. And the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, not too far off from the 3.5% level recorded in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit U.S. shores.

Hiking the policy rate by much more than a percentage point this year would, however, be risky given the uncertain path of the pandemic. A World Health Organization official said this week she expected the next variant of Covid-19 would be more transmissible than Omicron, which put a dampener on jobs growth last month. Powell’s challenge will be to do enough to rein in inflation while leaving himself scope to deal with any potential economic hiccups.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee will on Jan. 26 wind up a two-day policy meeting. Economists expect the Federal Reserve to leave the target range for the federal funds interest rate unchanged at 0% to 0.25% at the meeting.

- The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point in March, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. The same tool sees a two-thirds probability that the target range for the federal funds rate will rise to at least 1% to 1.25% by the end of the year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Sharon Lam