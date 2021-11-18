JBS enters next stage of animal-free experiment
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JBS (JBSS3.SA) is beefing up its veggie hedge. The $16 billion Brazilian meat giant on Wednesday agreed to buy Spain’s BioTech Foods in a $100 million deal that includes a $41 million investment in a new Spanish “cultivated protein” plant. It’s also building a lab-meat research facility in Brazil.
BioTech is a baby compared to 31-year-old Vivera, a meat-substitute maker that JBS bought in April for 341 million euros. The factory investment suggests it was after the Spanish firm’s technology and plans to take care of the rest itself. The deal mirrors the shift by consumer goods giants to snapping up early-stage companies to get ahead of big trends, such as selling direct to consumers. As Unilever (ULVR.L) learnt from its 2016 purchase of razor merchant Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion, it takes a while for hot startups to show up in the top line. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
