JD offers generous warning to China tech investors
HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richard Liu’s generosity is a warning to investors desperately looking for signs that Chinese tech giants are out of Beijing’s bad books. JD.com’s (9618.HK) boss followed in the footsteps read more of his counterparts at food-delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) and TikTok parent Bytedance by gifting read more some of his shares in the company to charity. The notable $2.3 billion contribution adds to a bounty heeding President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” call to promote wealth redistribution.
It’s a small sum against JD’s $112 billion market capitalisation but it underscores how hard companies and founders need to try to please officials. JD’s lower-margin, better employee welfare, and more traditional retail model of holding inventory have made it less of a regulatory target so far, enabling it to take market share and outperform rivals like Alibaba (9988.HK). Liu will continue to own a 12% economic stake, slightly higher than U.S. peer Walmart’s (WMT.N) 9%, based on the share register in the latest annual report. Fortunately, JD’s dual-class share structure means he’d still control most voting rights. For multiple stakeholders, that is a surprising silver lining. (By Yawen Chen)
