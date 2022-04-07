JD's new boss starts from position of strength
Hong Kong, April 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JD.com's (9618.HK) founder, Richard Liu, is giving up his chief executive role of China’s $94 billion web retailer after 19 years and is doing so on a relative high. Building on a management reshuffle last year read more , company veteran Lei Xu will take over while Liu will retain his position as chairman and help to "guide" long-term strategy.
JD's low-margin, asset-heavy model of holding inventory and operating logistics has proven fairly resilient amid a pandemic, a slowing economy and Beijing's clampdown on online platforms. JD's U.S. shares are down 44% from their peak last year, but they have outperformed Alibaba (9988.HK), . Both names debuted in New York in 2014; Under Liu, JD’s annualised total return topped 14%, per Refinitiv, trouncing its larger competitor's 1.8%.
The big unknown is if, and when, Liu will loosen his grip on the company. Following JD's secondary listing in Hong Kong, the billionaire adopted shareholder-friendly measures like holding annual general meetings and allowing the board to convene without him but he still holds some 77% of the vote. Xu is taking charge of a well-oiled machine with a powerful check. (By Robyn Mak)
