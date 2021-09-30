Jefferies will go from banking standout to misfit

A Wall Street subway stop sign is seen in New York, October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jefferies Group is an unusual Wall Street beast. That's not just because its financial quarter falls a month before its peers'. It's also because unlike them, the firm run by former Drexel Burnham Lambert trader Rich Handler pretty much does just one thing: investment banking. Over the past year and a half, that made Jefferies a standout. It may soon make it a misfit.

The investment banking unit of Jefferies Financial (JEF.N) reported $1.7 billion of revenue in the three months ending Aug. 31. Fixed income trading and equities trading revenue together fell by a third but were still 30% up on two years ago. Income from advising and underwriting doubled year-on-year. This year so far, Jefferies is the ninth biggest recipient of U.S. fees, according to Refinitiv, but its 64% rate of growth beats all of its bigger rivals.

As Jefferies has made hay, though, its big peers have been moving to new pastures. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is becoming a consumer bank, while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is pitching deeper into asset and wealth management. The giant JPMorgan (JPM.N) makes just under 40% of its revenue from trading, underwriting and advising. At the $9 billion Jefferies Financial, those activities make up over 80% of the business.

Attracting savings and investment deposits, as Handler's rivals are doing, is a cheap way of funding racier activity. Besides, interest rates will rise. When they do, traditional banking will regain its luster. Handler’s firm trades at roughly 10.5 times the coming year’s earnings, according to Refinitiv's compilation of estimates, a higher multiple than Goldman Sachs but roughly 20% below less volatile lending businesses like U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) or Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O), and the more diversified Morgan Stanley.

One day, Jefferies’ destiny might lie within a bigger financial firm. Its trading and underwriting could complement a future Wells Fargo (WFC.N), say, or a midsize U.S. bank keen to grow. But that would be years away. Besides, the history of lenders buying investment banks is pretty dire. People leave, cultures clash, and already, Handler’s bankers are among the highest paid on Wall Street, with $600,000 earmarked per employee for the last nine months, versus around $450,000 for the whole of 2019. It’s a lucrative path and for now, an enviable one. But it’s likely to become lonelier.

