An unmasked JetBlue Airlines worker assists a masked traveler after the Biden administration announced it would no longer enforce a U.S. coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mask mandate on public transportation, following a federal judge's ruling that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., April 19, 2022.

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of budget U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) fell 8% on Monday after it rejected a hostile offer from midmarket rival JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O). Spirit is sticking with friendly suitor Frontier's (ULCC.O) $2.4 billion offer, even though JetBlue’s all-cash offer is now worth 50% more than Frontier’s largely stock-based proposal.

Spirit's position assumes that Washington's anti-merger stance is essentially immovable, dooming read more JetBlue's hostile pursuit to failure. At some point, though, Spirit shareholders might start to find the bet appealing. If JetBlue's bid succeeded, they would get a much higher price; if not, Spirit could pocket a break fee from JetBlue worth over 8% of Spirit's current market capitalization and still potentially go back to Frontier.

The question is whether that short-term calculus is enough to outweigh longer-term disruptions that could haunt a broken deal, including the risk that Frontier's offer will no longer be on the table. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. consumers holding up better than Amazon read more

Crypto moves herald era of the blockchain buyout read more

Glencore has a warming climate of distrust read more

U.S. GDP decline obscures solid economy read more

StanChart shareholders thaw towards Winters read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Richard Beales, Sharon Lam and Pranav Kiran

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.