MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fugitive at the centre of Malaysia’s sovereign fund scandal, is in China. In this Exchange podcast Billion Dollar Whale co-author Bradley Hope explains why Beijing may soon give him up and how his return could be difficult for all involved, from global banks to celebrities.

Editing by Pranav Kiran

