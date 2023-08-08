Jho Low could create a new world of 1MDB pain: podcast
MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fugitive at the centre of Malaysia’s sovereign fund scandal, is in China. In this Exchange podcast Billion Dollar Whale co-author Bradley Hope explains why Beijing may soon give him up and how his return could be difficult for all involved, from global banks to celebrities.
Follow @ugalani on Twitter
Subscribe to Breakingviews' podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.